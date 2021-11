Thousands celebrate LGBT+ pride in Santiago

Start: 13 Nov 2021 18:00 GMT

End: 13 Nov 2021 19:00 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: Event was cancelled due to scheduling clashes.

SANTIAGO - Thousands celebrate LGBT+ pride in Santiago, Chile.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Chile

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com