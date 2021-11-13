ADVISORY EUROPE-ATTACKS/FRANCE-ANNIVERSARY

Paris marks the 6th anniversary of the November 2015 attacks

Start: 13 Nov 2021 08:16 GMT

End: 13 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

PARIS - French Prime Minister Jean Castex, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, victims, families and Parisians commemorate the November 2015 attack that killed 130 people, in front of the Stade de France, the restaurants, and the Bataclan concert theater.

SCHEDULE:

0815GMT Ceremony at Stade de France

0855GMT - Ceremony at Petit Carillon et Petit Cambodge Cafés

0915GMT - La Bonne Bière café

0935GMT - Ceremony at Comptoir Voltaire

0945GMT - Cérémony at La Belle Equipe

1015GMT - Ceremony at Le Bataclan

PLEASE NOTE : THE LIVE SIGNAL MAY DROP BETWEEN EVENTS AND THE FEED WILL THEN GO TO SLATE

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS / AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com