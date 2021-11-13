ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/STOCKTAKING

The COP26 presidency chairs a stocktaking session

Start: 13 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 13 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

GLASGOW – The COP26 presidency chairs a stocktaking session after a new draft was published and delegates work overtime to reach a final deal at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All

DIGITAL: Access All

Source: COP26 POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com