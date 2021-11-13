ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/STOCKTAKING

The COP26 presidency chairs a stocktaking session
Start: 13 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 13 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT
GLASGOW – The COP26 presidency chairs a stocktaking session after a new draft was published and delegates work overtime to reach a final deal at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access All
DIGITAL: Access All
Source: COP26 POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com