ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/STOCKTAKING

The COP26 presidency chairs a stocktaking session

Start: 13 Nov 2021 14:21 GMT

End: 13 Nov 2021 15:21 GMT

GLASGOW – The COP26 presidency chairs a stocktaking session after a new draft was published and delegates work overtime to reach a final deal at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All

DIGITAL: Access All

Source: COP26 POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location:

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com