Sábado 13 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/EU -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSNOV 13
12 de Noviembre de 2021

EU news conference on the last day of the COP26 climate conference

Start: 13 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 13 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS ORGANISERS HAVE CANCELLED THE NEWS CONFERENCE.

GLASGOW – EU news conference on the last day of the COP26 climate conference.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: COP26 POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

