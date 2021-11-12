ADVISORY PEOPLE-BRITNEY SPEARS/ --UPDATED RESTRIX

Live outside LA court as Britney Spears' conservatorship is decided

Start: 12 Nov 2021 20:20 GMT

End: 12 Nov 2021 22:47 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - LIVE MAY CONTAIN PROFANE LANGUAGE **

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - Live outside the Los Angeles court in the Britney Spears case that is meeting to consider whether to terminate the entire 13-year-long conservatorship.

SCHEDULE:

2030GMT APPROX- Live coverage outside the court available

2130GMT - Court hearing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Music not cleared for use, please check with the applicable collecting society or relevant rights holders in your territory regarding clearance of any sound recordings

DIGITAL: Music not cleared for use, please check with the applicable collecting society or relevant rights holders in your territory regarding clearance of any sound recordings

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com