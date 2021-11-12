ADVISORY PEOPLE-BRITNEY SPEARS/ --UPDATED RESTRIX

Live outside LA court as Britney Spears' conservatorship is decided
Start: 12 Nov 2021 22:56 GMT
End: 12 Nov 2021 23:15 GMT
**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - LIVE MAY CONTAIN PROFANE LANGUAGE **
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - Live outside the Los Angeles court in the Britney Spears case that is meeting to consider whether to terminate the entire 13-year-long conservatorship.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Music not cleared for use, please check with the applicable collecting society or relevant rights holders in your territory regarding clearance of any sound recordings
DIGITAL: Music not cleared for use, please check with the applicable collecting society or relevant rights holders in your territory regarding clearance of any sound recordings
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com