ADVISORY LIBYA-SUMMIT/FRANCE-PRESSER

Final newser after summit on Libya chaired by Macron
Start: 12 Nov 2021 17:25 GMT
End: 12 Nov 2021 18:25 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT IS A DOUBLE ENTRY AND THEREFORE CANCELLED - PLEASE SEE OTHER EVENT CREATED.
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron, outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian PM Mario Draghi and Libyan President Abdelhamid Dbeidah hold a joint news conference after the international summit on Libya.
SCHEDULE:
1730GMT - Final news conference begins
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: AGENCY POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH / GERMAN / ITALIAN / ARABIC (all possible)
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com