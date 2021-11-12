COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 12 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY LIBYA-SUMMIT/FRANCE-PRESSER

Por
REUTERSNOV 12
11 de Noviembre de 2021

Final newser after summit on Libya chaired by Macron

Start: 12 Nov 2021 17:25 GMT

End: 12 Nov 2021 18:25 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT IS A DOUBLE ENTRY AND THEREFORE CANCELLED - PLEASE SEE OTHER EVENT CREATED.

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron, outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian PM Mario Draghi and Libyan President Abdelhamid Dbeidah hold a joint news conference after the international summit on Libya.

SCHEDULE:

1730GMT - Final news conference begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH / GERMAN / ITALIAN / ARABIC (all possible)

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Sergio Agüero habló de su futuro: “Si me dicen que no puedo seguir, no sigo más”

Sergio Agüero habló de su futuro: “Si me dicen que no puedo seguir, no sigo más”

Eliminatorias sudamericanas: los goles, jugadas y polémicas de la fecha 13 y la tabla de posiciones

“Ojalá termines en la cárcel, bastardo”: el fuerte cruce de Christian Martin con el condenado por la muerte de Emiliano Sala

Fuertes dichos del ex presidente del Bayern contra Manchester City y PSG: “Su dinero de mierda no alcanza”

Dani Alves regresa al Barcelona: el rol que Xavi Hernández quiere que cumpla dentro del plantel

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Salma Hayek reveló cómo fue trabajar con Lady Gaga en “House of Gucci”

Salma Hayek reveló cómo fue trabajar con Lady Gaga en “House of Gucci”

Melissa Paredes: Abogada en desacuerdo que Rodrigo Cuba solo pague 40 mil dólares de compensación

Renata Notni mandó tierno halago a Diego Boneta por “Luis Miguel, la serie”

Melissa Paredes está dispuesta a regresar a su “origen humilde” por su hija, reveló Ethel Pozo

Integrantes de “El Gran Pastelero Bake Off Celebrity México” hablaron con Infobae para compartirnos su experiencia

TENDENCIAS

Cuáles son los distintos tipos de arritmia cardíaca y cómo puede afectar la carrera del Kun Agüero

Cuáles son los distintos tipos de arritmia cardíaca y cómo puede afectar la carrera del Kun Agüero

Discord resuelve el rumor: no aceptará criptomonedas, al menos por ahora

Cuerpo de verano: las graves consecuencias de entrenar demasiado y comer poco

La variante Delta del coronavirus ya se detecta en el 63% de los casos en Argentina

La agencia reguladora europea aprobó el uso de dos anticuerpos monoclonales contra el COVID-19