Viernes 12 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH -- USA-BIDEN/INFRASTRUCTURE

Por
REUTERSNOV 12
12 de Noviembre de 2021

Biden meets with cabinet to discuss implementation of Bipartisan Infrastructure deal

Start: 12 Nov 2021 19:52 GMT

End: 12 Nov 2021 19:56 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC, USA -- President Biden conducts a meeting of his cabinet to discuss the implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure deal.

Restrictions:

Broadcast customers: No use USA.

US digital customers: No use USA.

Non-US digital customers: No use in broadcasts. No use by Australia broadcaster websites.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

