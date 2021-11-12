ADVISORY -- FLASH -- PEOPLE-BRITNEY SPEARS/ LAWYER

Lawyer for Britney Spears holds newser as singer wins freedom
Start: 12 Nov 2021 22:48 GMT
End: 12 Nov 2021 22:55 GMT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - Mathew Rosengart, lawyer for Britney Spears speaks to media after a Los Angeles judge ended the conservatorship that has controlled the life of the pop star for 13 years.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com