U.S. journalist Fenster jailed for 11 years in Myanmar

Start: 12 Nov 2021 06:12 GMT

End: 12 Nov 2021 06:13 GMT

YANGON - A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday jailed American journalist Danny Fenster for 11 years, his lawyer and his employer said.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location:

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com