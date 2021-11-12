ADVISORY EUROPE-ATTACKS/FRANCE-ANNIVERSARY

Paris marks the 6th anniversary of the November 2015 attacks
Start: 13 Nov 2021 08:00 GMT
End: 13 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT
PARIS - French Prime Minister Jean Castex, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, victims, families and Parisians commemorate the November 2015 attack that killed 130 people, in front of the Stade de France, the restaurants, and the Bataclan concert theater.
SCHEDULE:
0815GMT Ceremony at Stade de France
0855GMT - Ceremony at Petit Carillon et Petit Cambodge Cafés
0915GMT - La Bonne Bière café
0935GMT - Ceremony at Comptoir Voltaire
0945GMT - Cérémony at La Belle Equipe
1015GMT - Ceremony at Le Bataclan
PLEASE NOTE : THE LIVE SIGNAL MAY DROP BETWEEN EVENTS AND THE FEED WILL THEN GO TO SLATE
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: REUTERS / AGENCY POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com