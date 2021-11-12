ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/PRESIDENCY NEWSER--UPDATED TIME

COP presidency holds news conference
Start: 12 Nov 2021 17:00 GMT
End: 12 Nov 2021 18:00 GMT
--EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: TIME APPROX--
GLASGOW - The COP presidency holds news conference on the 10th day of the COP26 climate conference.
SCHEDULE:
1600GMT - News conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: COP26 POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com