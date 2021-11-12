COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 12 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/PRESIDENCY NEWSER--UPDATED TIME

Por
REUTERSNOV 12
12 de Noviembre de 2021

COP presidency holds news conference

Start: 12 Nov 2021 17:00 GMT

End: 12 Nov 2021 18:00 GMT

--EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: TIME APPROX--

GLASGOW - The COP presidency holds news conference on the 10th day of the COP26 climate conference.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: COP26 POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Eliminatorias sudamericanas: los goles, jugadas y polémicas de la fecha 13 y la tabla de posiciones

Eliminatorias sudamericanas: los goles, jugadas y polémicas de la fecha 13 y la tabla de posiciones

“Ojalá termines en la cárcel, bastardo”: el fuerte cruce de Christian Martin con el condenado por la muerte de Emiliano Sala

Fuertes dichos del ex presidente del Bayern contra Manchester City y PSG: “Su dinero de mierda no alcanza”

Dani Alves regresa al Barcelona: el rol que Xavi Hernández quiere que cumpla dentro del plantel

El mensaje del Kun Agüero después de los rumores sobre su posible retiro del fútbol

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Carmelita Salinas: famosos se unen en cadena de oración tras su hospitalización

Carmelita Salinas: famosos se unen en cadena de oración tras su hospitalización

Esposa de Christian Cueva y su tierno mensaje tras segundo gol de Perú: “Muchos apostaron por tu caída”

Magaly Medina llama “huachafa” a Maricarmen Marín por donar los regalos de su baby shower a tres albergues

Hijo de Mariana Levy conmovió a Ana Bárbara con tierno mensaje: “Mi premio es tenerte a ti de mamá”

Daniela Darcourt arrasa con entradas y hace ‘sold out’ en sus dos conciertos en Lima

TENDENCIAS

Cuerpo de verano: las graves consecuencias de entrenar demasiado y comer poco

Cuerpo de verano: las graves consecuencias de entrenar demasiado y comer poco

La variante Delta del coronavirus ya se detecta en el 63% de los casos en Argentina

La agencia reguladora europea aprobó el uso de dos anticuerpos monoclonales contra el COVID-19

Nuevos corredores seguros: el Gobierno habilitó el Puerto de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires y el de Puerto Madryn para la llegada de cruceros

Las ideas centrales que Greta Thunberg dejó en la Cumbre de Glasgow