ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/PRESIDENCY NEWSER--UPDATED TIME

COP presidency holds news conference

Start: 12 Nov 2021 17:00 GMT

End: 12 Nov 2021 18:00 GMT

--EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: TIME APPROX--

GLASGOW - The COP presidency holds news conference on the 10th day of the COP26 climate conference.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: COP26 POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com