ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/

Last day of the United Nations climate conference
Start: 12 Nov 2021 06:33 GMT
End: 12 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT
GLASGOW - Last day of the United Nations climate conference, COP26, which is held at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow.
SCHEDULE:
0630GMT - Beauty shot of COP26 climate conference venue (REUTERS)
0930GMT - Last day of COP26 (COP26 POOL)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: REUTERS / COP26 POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com