ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/

Viernes 12 de Noviembre de 2021
NOV 12
11 de Noviembre de 2021

Last day of the United Nations climate conference

Start: 12 Nov 2021 06:33 GMT

End: 12 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

GLASGOW - Last day of the United Nations climate conference, COP26, which is held at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow.

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT - Beauty shot of COP26 climate conference venue (REUTERS)

0930GMT - Last day of COP26 (COP26 POOL)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS / COP26 POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

