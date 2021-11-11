COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 11 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-VETERANS/BIDEN

Por
REUTERSNOV 11
11 de Noviembre de 2021

Biden lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day

Start: 11 Nov 2021 15:00 GMT

End: 11 Nov 2021 16:00 GMT

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA - U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden participate in the Presidential Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day.

++SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - Wreath-laying ceremony

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use in Broadcasts. No Use Australia.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La llamativa ruta del viaje y la pista de un criminal: tres nuevas revelaciones tras la detención de la figura del PSG

La llamativa ruta del viaje y la pista de un criminal: tres nuevas revelaciones tras la detención de la figura del PSG

El refuerzo impensado que pidió Xavi en Barcelona y por el que ya comenzaron las gestiones

Paraguay y Chile se enfrentan como rivales directos en la lucha por clasificar al Mundial: hora, TV y formaciones

Brasil recibe a Colombia con el objetivo de asegurar su boleto a Qatar 2022: hora, TV y formaciones

Ecuador buscará asentarse en zona de clasificación ante la colista Venezuela: hora, TV y formaciones

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid compara a Deyvis Orosco con Daddy Yankee por usar lentes oscuros

Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid compara a Deyvis Orosco con Daddy Yankee por usar lentes oscuros

Quién es Kim Morgan, la guionista que le robó el corazón a Guillermo del Toro

Michelle Soifer canta en las calles del Callao tras jurar que se iba a internacionalizar como artista

Magaly Medina lamenta la trágica balacera ocurrida en concierto de Huacho: “Yo iba a estar ahí”

Andrea Legarreta rompió el silencio sobre el desaire de Paulina Rubio en “Hoy”

TENDENCIAS

La Unión Europea comenzó a evaluar la vacuna contra la COVID-19 de Moderna para niños de 6 a 11 años

La Unión Europea comenzó a evaluar la vacuna contra la COVID-19 de Moderna para niños de 6 a 11 años

Llegó a México el smartphone indicado para crear contenido: HONOR 50

Los detalles del proyecto de Ley de Envases de la Argentina

Quirós llamó a vacunar a los niños con Sinopharm: “No hay dudas de su seguridad y eficacia”

Pastillas antivirales COVID: 5 preguntas científicas que falta responder