ADVISORY UN-CLIMATE/OIL

Denmark, Costa Rica alliance launches at COP26

Start: 11 Nov 2021 12:46 GMT

End: 11 Nov 2021 13:23 GMT

GLASGOW - Denmark and Costa Rica officially launch at COP26 its alliance of countries willing to fix a date to phase out oil and gas production and to stop giving permits for new exploration.

