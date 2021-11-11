COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 11 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UN-CLIMATE/OIL

Por
REUTERSNOV 11
11 de Noviembre de 2021

Denmark, Costa Rica alliance launches at COP26

Start: 11 Nov 2021 12:46 GMT

End: 11 Nov 2021 13:23 GMT

GLASGOW - Denmark and Costa Rica officially launch at COP26 its alliance of countries willing to fix a date to phase out oil and gas production and to stop giving permits for new exploration.

SCHEDULE:

1245GMT - Event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: COP26 POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El refuerzo impensado que pidió Xavi en Barcelona y por el que ya comenzaron las gestiones

El refuerzo impensado que pidió Xavi en Barcelona y por el que ya comenzaron las gestiones

Paraguay y Chile se enfrentan como rivales directos en la lucha por clasificar al Mundial: hora, TV y formaciones

Brasil recibe a Colombia con el objetivo de asegurar su boleto a Qatar 2022: hora, TV y formaciones

Ecuador buscará asentarse en zona de clasificación ante la colista Venezuela: hora, TV y formaciones

Perú y Bolivia protagonizarán un duelo clave para sus aspiraciones camino a Qatar 2022: hora, TV y formaciones

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Michelle Soifer canta en las calles del Callao tras jurar que se iba a internacionalizar como artista

Michelle Soifer canta en las calles del Callao tras jurar que se iba a internacionalizar como artista

Magaly Medina lamenta la trágica balacera ocurrida en concierto de Huacho: “Yo iba a estar ahí”

Andrea Legarreta rompió el silencio sobre el desaire de Paulina Rubio en “Hoy”

Reportaron a Carmen Salinas hospitalizada de emergencia

Guillermo del Toro confirmó sorpresivo matrimonio con la guionista Kim Morgan

TENDENCIAS

Los detalles del proyecto de Ley de Envases de la Argentina

Los detalles del proyecto de Ley de Envases de la Argentina

Quirós llamó a vacunar a los niños con Sinopharm: “No hay dudas de su seguridad y eficacia”

Pastillas antivirales COVID: 5 preguntas científicas que falta responder

Elon Musk vendió 5.000 millones de dólares en acciones de Tesla tras la encuesta que hizo en Twitter

Cuáles son los dos factores de riesgo de COVID-19 que se pueden modificar