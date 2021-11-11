ADVISORY UN-CLIMATE/OIL

Denmark, Costa Rica alliance launches at COP26
Start: 11 Nov 2021 12:46 GMT
End: 11 Nov 2021 13:23 GMT
GLASGOW - Denmark and Costa Rica officially launch at COP26 its alliance of countries willing to fix a date to phase out oil and gas production and to stop giving permits for new exploration.
