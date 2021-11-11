COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 10 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX -- UPDATED DATE --

REUTERSNOV 11
29 de Octubre de 2021

NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission lifts off to the ISS

Start: 11 Nov 2021 01:41 GMT

End: 11 Nov 2021 02:33 GMT

MERRITT ISLAND, USA - NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission lifts off to the International Space Station on a Falcon 9 rocket. Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Matthias Maurer, and Kayla Barron will briefly overlap with the Crew-2 astronauts at the International Space Station. This is NASA's earliest targeted date, launch date and time subject to change.

SCHEDULE:

0203GMT 11/11 - Targeted launch time

TIME AND DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

