COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 11 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY POLAND-INDEPENDENCE/MARCH

Por
REUTERSNOV 11
11 de Noviembre de 2021

Nationalist groups march in Poland on independence day

Start: 11 Nov 2021 11:44 GMT

End: 11 Nov 2021 12:14 GMT

WARSAW – Poles celebrate their independence day on November 11, nationalist and far right groups to hold a march in the capital Warsaw, protests against the march expected.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Poland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / POSSIBLE POLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Paraguay y Chile se enfrentan como rivales directos en la lucha por clasificar al Mundial: hora, TV y formaciones

Paraguay y Chile se enfrentan como rivales directos en la lucha por clasificar al Mundial: hora, TV y formaciones

Brasil recibe a Colombia con el objetivo de asegurar su boleto a Qatar 2022: hora, TV y formaciones

Ecuador buscará asentarse en zona de clasificación ante la colista Venezuela: hora, TV y formaciones

Perú y Bolivia protagonizarán un duelo clave para sus aspiraciones camino a Qatar 2022: hora, TV y formaciones

Aryna Sabalenka, a solas con Infobae: los secretos detrás de una de las mejores tenistas del mundo

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Guillermo del Toro confirmó sorpresivo matrimonio con la guionista Kim Morgan

Guillermo del Toro confirmó sorpresivo matrimonio con la guionista Kim Morgan

Presentaron la primera demanda contra Alec Baldwin por el disparo fatal que mató a la jefa de fotografía de “Rust”

“Mi amigo está muerto”: Roxana Castellanos habló sobre la nueva temporada de “Vecinos”

Eduardo Yáñez volvió a arremeter contra reporteros: “Dicen de mí puras porquerías”

Chiquis Rivera desafió el supuesto veto de Televisa y así apareció en Azteca

TENDENCIAS

Elon Musk vendió 5.000 millones de dólares en acciones de Tesla tras la encuesta que hizo en Twitter

Elon Musk vendió 5.000 millones de dólares en acciones de Tesla tras la encuesta que hizo en Twitter

Cuáles son los dos factores de riesgo de COVID-19 que se pueden modificar

Un pueblo pesquero y un edificio de lujo: dos lugares que se hicieron famosos en Nueva York gracias a la televisión

¿Qué nos hace sentir bien en la vida y en el trabajo?

Día Mundial del Brownie: todos los secretos para una preparación perfecta