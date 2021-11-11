COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 11 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY POLAND-INDEPENDENCE/MARCH

REUTERS
11 de Noviembre de 2021

Nationalist groups march in Poland on independence day

Start: 11 Nov 2021 13:47 GMT

End: 11 Nov 2021 14:47 GMT

WARSAW – Poles celebrate their independence day on November 11, nationalist and far right groups to hold a march in the capital Warsaw, protests against the march expected.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Poland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / POSSIBLE POLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

