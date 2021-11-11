ADVISORY PEOPLE-BRITNEY SPEARS/

Live outside LA court as Britney Spears' conservatorship is decided
Start: 12 Nov 2021 20:30 GMT
End: 12 Nov 2021 21:30 GMT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - Live outside the Los Angeles court in the Britney Spears case that is meeting to consider whether to terminate the entire 13-year-long conservatorship.
SCHEDULE:
2030GMT APPROX- Live coverage outside the court available
2130GMT - Court hearing starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com