Jueves 11 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY PEOPLE-BRITNEY SPEARS/

Por
REUTERSNOV 11
11 de Noviembre de 2021

Live outside LA court as Britney Spears' conservatorship is decided

Start: 12 Nov 2021 20:30 GMT

End: 12 Nov 2021 21:30 GMT

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - Live outside the Los Angeles court in the Britney Spears case that is meeting to consider whether to terminate the entire 13-year-long conservatorship.

SCHEDULE:

2030GMT APPROX- Live coverage outside the court available

2130GMT - Court hearing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

