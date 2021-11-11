ADVISORY PEACE-SUMMIT/FRANCE

Macron chairs Paris Peace Forum opening ceremony

Start: 11 Nov 2021 15:56 GMT

End: 11 Nov 2021 19:26 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron chairs opening ceremony of the Paris Peace Forum. Attendants and speakers include US vice president Kamala Harris, U.N secretary general Antonio Guterres, WHO's Tedros Ghebreyesus, EU council president Charles Michel, EU commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen, presidents of Nigeria, Namibia, Senegal, Georgia and many others.

