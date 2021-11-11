ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BELARUS-UN

Live of stakeout position ahead of Security Council meeting
Start: 11 Nov 2021 19:49 GMT
End: 11 Nov 2021 20:49 GMT
UNITED NATIONS, NEW YORK - The United Nations Security Council is expected to hold a closed meeting on the migrant crisis on the European Union's eastern borders with Belarus that some Eastern European nations warn could escalate into a military confrontation.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: UNTV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Nations
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com