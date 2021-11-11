COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 11 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BELARUS-UN

Por
REUTERSNOV 11
11 de Noviembre de 2021

Live of stakeout position ahead of Security Council meeting

Start: 11 Nov 2021 19:49 GMT

End: 11 Nov 2021 20:49 GMT

UNITED NATIONS, NEW YORK - The United Nations Security Council is expected to hold a closed meeting on the migrant crisis on the European Union's eastern borders with Belarus that some Eastern European nations warn could escalate into a military confrontation.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

