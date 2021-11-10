COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 10 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY INDIA-DALAI LAMA/JAPAN

Por
REUTERSNOV 10
9 de Noviembre de 2021

Dalai lama holds online news conference for Japan

Start: 10 Nov 2021 03:15 GMT

End: 10 Nov 2021 04:40 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: QUALITY AS INCOMING

EDITORS NOTE: Dalai Lama will either speak in Tibetan or English, this will not be know until the day of the newser. If he speaks Tibetan, the interpreter with him will do a voice over simultaneous translation so only the interpreter's voice will be audible. Q&A session is expected to be in English only.

===

TOKYO, JAPAN - Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama holds an online news conference from his headquarters in Dharamsala, India to Japan, hosted by Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan. The theme of the news conference is "cultivating a good heart".

SCHEDULE:

0315GMT- News conference to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY "FCCJ")

DIGITAL: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY "FCCJ")

Source: FCCJ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH or TIBETAN SPEECH TBC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

