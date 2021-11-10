ADVISORY FILM-RUST/LAWSUIT

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 10 de Noviembre de 2021
10 de Noviembre de 2021

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES - Serge Svetnoy, the electrician on the set of the film Rust, accused the producers and others of failing to implement safety standards and of allowing "a revolver loaded with live ammunition to be pointed at living persons on the Rust set," according to the civil lawsuit obtained by Deadline.

