ADVISORY FILM-RUST/LAWSUIT

Electrician from film Rust holds newser

Start: 10 Nov 2021 22:00 GMT

End: 10 Nov 2021 23:00 GMT

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES - Serge Svetnoy, the electrician on the set of the film Rust, accused the producers and others of failing to implement safety standards and of allowing "a revolver loaded with live ammunition to be pointed at living persons on the Rust set," according to the civil lawsuit obtained by Deadline.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No sse digital. No use USA. No use CNN. No use VOA

DIGITAL: No use digital

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL /ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com