Miércoles 10 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BELARUS-POLAND-MICHEL

REUTERS
10 de Noviembre de 2021

EU Council President and Polish PM Morawiecki joint news conference

Start: 10 Nov 2021 11:30 GMT

End: 10 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

WARSAW EU Council President Charles Michel and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki give a joint news conference after a meeting about migrant build up on the Poland-Belarus border

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Poland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH FRENCH, ENGLISH AND POLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

