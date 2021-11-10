ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BELARUS-EU-UN

UN refugee commissioner addresses EU parliament
Start: 10 Nov 2021 13:59 GMT
End: 10 Nov 2021 14:52 GMT
BRUSSELS - U.N. High Commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi addresses European Parliament, outwatching for comments on the situation on the Poland-Belarus border.
SCHEDULE:
1400GMT Statement by Grandi begins
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com