COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 10 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BELARUS-EU-UN

Por
REUTERSNOV 10
9 de Noviembre de 2021

UN refugee commissioner addresses EU parliament

Start: 10 Nov 2021 13:59 GMT

End: 10 Nov 2021 14:52 GMT

BRUSSELS - U.N. High Commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi addresses European Parliament, outwatching for comments on the situation on the Poland-Belarus border.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT Statement by Grandi begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La prohibición de Xavi a Piqué que expone el inflexible manejo que impondrá en el vestuario del Barcelona

La prohibición de Xavi a Piqué que expone el inflexible manejo que impondrá en el vestuario del Barcelona

Oficial: Lionel Scaloni desafectó a un futbolista de la lista para los clásicos ante Uruguay y Brasil

La escabrosa hipótesis detrás del salvaje hecho que terminó con una estrella del PSG detenida

Suspendieron la maratón de Shanghái ante el rebrote de casos de COVID en China

Alarma en Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo podría abandonar el club si no se cumple uno de sus principales objetivos

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Premios de la Radio 2021: lista de nominados, cuándo y dónde ver la gala

Premios de la Radio 2021: lista de nominados, cuándo y dónde ver la gala

Rodrigo Cuba demuestra con pruebas que Melissa Paredes no estaba involucrada en la educación de su hija

Saweetie, la anfitriona de los MTV EMA: 10 looks para la entrega y sus raíces filipinas

Melissa Paredes y Rodrigo Cuba: Revelan nuevos audios y chats de sus acaloradas peleas

La revista People eligió al nuevo hombre más sexy del mundo: está casado, tiene 52 años y dos hijos

TENDENCIAS

Qué es la peste porcina africana y por qué es tan contagiosa

Qué es la peste porcina africana y por qué es tan contagiosa

Irse a dormir entre las 10 y las 11 de la noche reduce el riesgo de enfermedades cardíacas

Detectan una mutación dentro de la variante Delta que explica su contagiosidad

Identifican las proteínas del coronavirus que dañan los vasos sanguíneos

Erecciones saludables: hábitos y conductas para una correcta salud sexual