ADVISORY CANCELLED--FRANCE-USA/DEPARTURE

U.S. VP Kamala Harris departs the Elysee Palace

Start: 10 Nov 2021 17:45 GMT

End: 10 Nov 2021 18:45 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO ONGOING COP26 LIVE.

PARIS - US Vice-President Kamala Harris departs the Elysee Palace after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron

SCHEDULE:

1750GMT - Harris leaves the Elysee

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com