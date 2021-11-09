ADVISORY TEXAS-SECURITY/ATTORNEYS

Attorneys hold briefing on Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival

Start: 09 Nov 2021 18:31 GMT

End: 09 Nov 2021 18:59 GMT

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES - Attorneys Rick Ramos and Clark Martin hold a news briefing. The attorneys say they are representing more than 30 people who attended Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No Use CNN. No Use VOA

DIGITAL: No Use Digital.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com