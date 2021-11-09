COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-USA/HARRIS--delayed--

Por
REUTERSNOV 09
8 de Noviembre de 2021

U.S Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Paris

Start: 09 Nov 2021 10:04 GMT

End: 09 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

ORLY, FRANCE - U.S Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff arrive at Paris Orly airport for a 3-day visit to France.

SCHEDULE:

0955GMT - Air Force Two lands at Paris Orly airport

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

