ADVISORY FRANCE-USA/HARRIS--delayed

U.S Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Paris
Start: 09 Nov 2021 10:04 GMT
End: 09 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT
ORLY, FRANCE - U.S Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff arrive at Paris Orly airport for a 3-day visit to France.
SCHEDULE:
0955GMT - Air Force Two lands at Paris Orly airport
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: AGENCY POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com