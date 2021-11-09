COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 9 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/UN

Por
REUTERSNOV 09
9 de Noviembre de 2021

Briefing after U.N. staff detained in Ethiopia

Start: 09 Nov 2021 17:06 GMT

End: 09 Nov 2021 18:06 GMT

UNITED NATIONS – The daily briefing from the United Nations. At least nine United Nations staff and dependents have been detained in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, a U.N. spokesperson said on Tuesday. Possible speakers include: Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La reacción de Lionel Messi al ver la Copa del Mundo: “Es especial”

La reacción de Lionel Messi al ver la Copa del Mundo: “Es especial”

Marcus Rashford recibió una distinción de la Corona Británica por su ayuda durante la pandemia

Zlatan Ibrahimovic vuelve a la selección de Suecia a los 40 años y sorprendió con una frase sobre su futuro

Cerúndolo debutó con una caída en el Next Gen, el torneo con reglas inéditas que reúne a las promesas del tenis

Surrealista evento de MMA: lucha en una cabina telefónica, pelea de “siameses” y boxeo de mareados

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Melissa Paredes y Rodrigo Cuba juntos en reunión de conciliación: Magaly revela todos los detalles

Melissa Paredes y Rodrigo Cuba juntos en reunión de conciliación: Magaly revela todos los detalles

La peor pesadilla de Alec Baldwin

Edén Muñoz reveló que uno de sus temas fue rechazado por Pepe Aguilar y la Banda MS

Por qué Julión Álvarez canceló su presentación en Metepec

Elías Montalvo y Peter Fajardo: filtran video donde se les ve juntos en karaoke

TENDENCIAS

Estos fueron los ganadores del Impact Challenge para mujeres y niñas de Google en Latinoamérica

Estos fueron los ganadores del Impact Challenge para mujeres y niñas de Google en Latinoamérica

La NASA busca ayudantes para analizar las fotos de Marte que envían sus robots

Viasat ofrecerá internet satelital de bajo costo a áreas remotas de América Latina

Terceras dosis: la estrategia europea para que el coronavirus pase a un segundo plano y se vuelva endémico

Un donante de sangre puede salvar hasta cuatro vidas