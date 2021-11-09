COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 9 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/PELOSI

NOV 09
9 de Noviembre de 2021

Nancy Pelosi, U.S. delegation hold COP26 newser

Start: 09 Nov 2021 15:12 GMT

End: 09 Nov 2021 15:53 GMT

GLASGOW – Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the U.S. Congressional delegation to COP26 hold news conference.

Expected speakers:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Chairman Frank Pallone, Jr., Energy and Commerce Committee

Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, Science, Space, and Technology Committee

Chairman Gregory Meeks, Foreign Affairs Committee

Chairman Raúl Grijalva, Natural Resources Committee

Chair Kathy Castor, Select Committee on the Climate Crisis

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: COP26 POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

