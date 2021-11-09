COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 9 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/GENDER--**POSSIBLE ONLY**--

Por
REUTERSNOV 09
9 de Noviembre de 2021

Leaders attend COP26 event ‘Advancing Gender Equality in climate action'

Start: 09 Nov 2021 11:09 GMT

End: 09 Nov 2021 13:00 GMT

GLASGOW - With gender equality on the agenda at the United Nations global climate summit, COP26, leaders attend ‘Advancing Gender Equality in climate action.'

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: COP26 POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

