ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/CLIMATE TRACKER

Martes 9 de Noviembre de 2021
REUTERSNOV 09
9 de Noviembre de 2021

Think tank Climate Action Tracker to publish analysis on global warming

Start: 09 Nov 2021 13:56 GMT

End: 09 Nov 2021 14:19 GMT

GLASGOW - The think tank Climate Action Tracker will publish its analysis of how much warming the world is heading for, accounting for the emissions-cutting pledges made at COP26.

