ADVISORY USA-CYBER/

Garland, Wray to announce charges related to cyber attack

Start: 08 Nov 2021 17:30 GMT

End: 08 Nov 2021 18:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - U.S. law enforcement officials have seized $6 million in ransom payments, and the Justice Department is expected to announce it has charged a suspect from Ukraine over a July ransomware attack on an American company, CNN reported on Monday. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, along with Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray, will hold a press conference today to make announcements on a significant law enforcement matter. They will be joined by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.

