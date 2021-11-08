COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 8 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX -- UPDATED DATE --

Por
REUTERSNOV 08
29 de Octubre de 2021

NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission lifts off to the ISS

Start: 11 Nov 2021 01:45 GMT

End: 11 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

MERRITT ISLAND, USA - NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission lifts off to the International Space Station on a Falcon 9 rocket. Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Matthias Maurer, and Kayla Barron will briefly overlap with the Crew-2 astronauts at the International Space Station. This is NASA's earliest targeted date, launch date and time subject to change.

SCHEDULE:

0203GMT 11/11 - Targeted launch time

TIME AND DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El llamado de Messi, las ofertas que rechazó del Barça y la propuesta que tuvo de Brasil: las frases más destacadas de Xavi como nuevo entrenador

El llamado de Messi, las ofertas que rechazó del Barça y la propuesta que tuvo de Brasil: las frases más destacadas de Xavi como nuevo entrenador

Las mejores imágenes de un día inolvidable para La Natividad

Lionel Messi llegó a la Argentina para afrontar la doble fecha de las Eliminatorias rumbo al Mundial de Qatar

Así fue la emotiva presentación de Xavi como nuevo entrenador del Barcelona

Con Pumas y San Luis en repechaje: así quedó la reclasificación de la Liga MX

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El último adiós a Enrique Rocha: así fue el funeral en la CDMX

El último adiós a Enrique Rocha: así fue el funeral en la CDMX

Qué pasó con Imanol Landeta y por qué se alejó de la actuación

YosStop se encuentra en una “lucha” por mantener su salud mental: “Hay momentos muy depresivos”

George Clooney pidió a la prensa que no publique fotos de sus hijos “para mantenerlos a salvo del terrorismo”

Entre lágrimas, Memo Aponte anunció el “fin de un ciclo”

TENDENCIAS

Kamal Ranadive: quién es la científica homenajeada por Google en su cumpleaños

Kamal Ranadive: quién es la científica homenajeada por Google en su cumpleaños

Vacunas COVID: la tercera dosis tiene efectos secundarios más leves que la primera

Toro Sentado: con una nueva técnica de ADN prueban el parentesco del legendario líder con un hombre vivo

Atracción sexual, dieta y salud: cómo descifrar los datos del olor corporal

Los algoritmos imponen ritmos infernales a los repartidores en China e incentivan la conducción peligrosa