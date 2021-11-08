ADVISORY RUSSIA-VENEZUELA/LAVROV-GONZALEZ--UPDATED TIMINGS

Lavrov and Venezuelan counterpart Plasencia joint newser
Start: 08 Nov 2021 10:30 GMT
End: 08 Nov 2021 11:00 GMT
MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Venezuelan counterpart Felix Plasencia hold a news conference after talks in Moscow.
SCHEDULE:
0930GMT - meeting
1030GMT - joint news conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: AGENCY POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Russia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / RUSSIAN / SPANISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com