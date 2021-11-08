COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 8 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY RUSSIA-VENEZUELA/LAVROV-GONZALEZ--UPDATED TIMINGS--

Por
REUTERSNOV 08
5 de Noviembre de 2021

Lavrov and Venezuelan counterpart Plasencia joint newser

Start: 08 Nov 2021 10:30 GMT

End: 08 Nov 2021 11:00 GMT

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Venezuelan counterpart Felix Plasencia hold a news conference after talks in Moscow.

SCHEDULE:

0930GMT - meeting

1030GMT - joint news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / RUSSIAN / SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

