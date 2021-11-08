COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 8 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUSSIA-MOSCOW

Por
REUTERS
8 de Noviembre de 2021

Moscow residents return to work after holidays to curb COVID-19 cases

Start: 08 Nov 2021 05:03 GMT

End: 08 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

MOSCOW - Russian return to work after a stretch of holidays introduced by President Vladimir Putin to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases. Offices and most public places stayed shut for over a week.

