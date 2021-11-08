ADVISORY FRANCE-USA/HARRIS

U.S Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Paris

ORLY, FRANCE - U.S Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff arrive at Paris Orly airport for a 3-day visit to France.

0955GMT - Air Force Two lands at Paris Orly airport

