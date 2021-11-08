COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 8 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-USA/HARRIS

Por
REUTERS NOV 08
8 de Noviembre de 2021

U.S Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Paris

Start: 09 Nov 2021 09:40 GMT

End: 09 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

ORLY, FRANCE - U.S Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff arrive at Paris Orly airport for a 3-day visit to France.

SCHEDULE:

0955GMT - Air Force Two lands at Paris Orly airport

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

