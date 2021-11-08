ADVISORY FRANCE-BENIN/ART

Macron meets Benin counterpart to return cultural artefacts

Start: 09 Nov 2021 09:45 GMT

End: 09 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes his Benin counterpart Patrice Talon to finalise the return of looted cultural artefacts to the African country. Both leaders will then attend a signing ceremony and give statements after the ceremony.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT - Macron welcome Talon at the Elysee palace

1055GMT - Macron and Talon attend signature ceremony and give statements

