Lunes 8 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/OBAMA--UPDATED TIMINGS

REUTERSNOV 08
8 de Noviembre de 2021

Obama addresses COP26 as the climate summit enters second week

Start: 08 Nov 2021 13:57 GMT

End: 08 Nov 2021 14:57 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: 1230GMT NEWS CONFERENCE HAS BEEN CANCELLED. EVENT WILL NOW START AT 1400GMT

==

GLASGOW - Former U.S. President Barack Obama addresses COP26 as the climate conference enters its second week.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT - Obama holds news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: COP26 POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

