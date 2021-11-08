ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/OBAMA-OCEANS--UPDATED SOURCE

Former U.S. President Obama takes part in a session at COP26

Start: 08 Nov 2021 11:30 GMT

End: 08 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

GLASGOW - Former U.S. President Barack Obama takes part in a session at COP26 named Island Resilience: Sharing Solutions in the Great Ocean States, highlighting U.S. partnerships with island nations which are among the most vulnerable to climate change.

