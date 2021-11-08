ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/OBAMA-OCEAN STATES

Former U.S. President Obama takes part in a session at COP26
Start: 08 Nov 2021 11:30 GMT
End: 08 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT
GLASGOW - Former U.S. President Barack Obama takes part in a session at COP26 named Island Resilience: Sharing Solutions in the Great Ocean States, highlighting U.S. partnerships with island nations which are among the most vulnerable to climate change.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: COP26 POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com