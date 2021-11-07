COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 7 de Noviembre de 2021
Un vistazo a la jornada alemana

7 de Noviembre de 2021

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 11ª jornada de la liga alemana de fútbol:

- Viernes:

Maguncia 1 Widmer (76)

B. Moenchengladbach 1 Neuhaus (38)

- Sábado:

Bayern Múnich 2 Goretzka (30), Lewandowski (75)

Friburgo 1 Haberer (90+3)

Wolfsburgo 1 Nmecha (14)

Augsburgo 0

Stuttgart 0

Arminia Bielefeld 1 Okugawa (19)

Bochum 2 Novothny (66), Pantovic (90+7)

Hoffenheim 0

RB Leipzig 2 Nkunku (29), Poulsen (68)

Borussia Dortmund 1 Reus (52)

- Domingo:

Hertha Berlín 1 Jovetic (42)

Bayer Leverkusen 1 Andrich (90)

Colonia 1 Modeste (7)

1. FC Unión Berlín 1 Ryerson (9)

(18h30 GMT) Greuther Furth

Eintracht Fráncfort

