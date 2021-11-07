Un vistazo a la jornada alemana

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 11ª jornada de la liga alemana de fútbol:
- Viernes:
Maguncia 1 Widmer (76)
B. Moenchengladbach 1 Neuhaus (38)
- Sábado:
Bayern Múnich 2 Goretzka (30), Lewandowski (75)
Friburgo 1 Haberer (90+3)
Wolfsburgo 1 Nmecha (14)
Augsburgo 0
Stuttgart 0
Arminia Bielefeld 1 Okugawa (19)
Bochum 2 Novothny (66), Pantovic (90+7)
Hoffenheim 0
RB Leipzig 2 Nkunku (29), Poulsen (68)
Borussia Dortmund 1 Reus (52)
- Domingo:
Hertha Berlín 1 Jovetic (42)
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Andrich (90)
Colonia 1 Modeste (7)
1. FC Unión Berlín 1 Ryerson (9)
(18h30 GMT) Greuther Furth
Eintracht Fráncfort
