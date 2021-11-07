COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 7 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Travelling Montpellier secure 1-0 win against Nice

Oliver Dall'Oglio's squad now have 16 points from 12 games

Por
Newsroom Infobae
7 de Noviembre de 2021

Montpellier's 1-0 win over Nice on Sunday, was hard fought at Allianz Rivera. Both teams arrived on the back of wins. Nice were looking to pick up points after winning last match. Montpellier were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-0 victory against Nantes. As it stands, Nice are in 3rd place on the table and has 23 points while Montpellier sit in 11th with 16 points after 13 matches.

After a goalless first half, Montpellier continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Florent Mollet, 80 minutes in, which sealed the victory for the visitors.

For Nice, Alexis Claude-Maurice, Jordan Lotomba, Pablo Rosario, Kasper Dolberg and Calvin Stengs, came on for Hassane Kamara, Youcef Atal, Mario Lemina, Lucas Da Cunha and Kephren Thuram-Ulien. Montpellier brought on Nicholas Gioacchini, Beni Makouana and Arnaud Souquet, to replace Sepe Elye Wahi, Stephy Mavididi and Maxime Esteve.

The referee booked Kephren Thuram-Ulien and Melvin Bard for Nice.

Next up, Nice are away to Clermont Foot, whilst Montpellier will travel to face Rennes.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

DEPORTESFÚTBOLLIGUE 1

DEPORTES

Atlético de Madrid ganaba 3-1, pero empató un partido insólito ante Valencia

Atlético de Madrid ganaba 3-1, pero empató un partido insólito ante Valencia

El VAR salvó al Leeds de Bielsa: la jugada que privó al Leicester del triunfo

VER Binacional vs Carlos Stein: partido de vuelta por revalidación de Liga 1

Conmoción en el mundo del fisicoculturismo por la muerte de Shawn Rhoden a sus 46 años

Chiquito Romero tuvo una gran actuación en el triunfo de Venezia y profundizó la crisis de la Roma de Mourinho

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Frida Sofía sufrió aparatosa caída mientras practicaba esquí: “Me di en la mother”

Frida Sofía sufrió aparatosa caída mientras practicaba esquí: “Me di en la mother”

Comenzó la marcha “Justicia para Octavio Ocaña” en la CDMX por el actor que interpretó a Benito Rivers

Los mejores memes que dejó la presentación de Fher de Maná en la pelea de Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez

Cuánto cuesta el lujoso vestido de Galilea Montijo que también utilizó Gigi Hadid

Un nuevo libro revela los músicos que Freddie Mercury amaba y a quiénes odiaba

TENDENCIAS

Cómo es Mailo, la original propuesta gastronómica de Nico Francella en Nordelta

Cómo es Mailo, la original propuesta gastronómica de Nico Francella en Nordelta

Cómo tomar distancia de los pensamientos negativos durante la pandemia

Pizza napolitana “on the rocks”: se cocina a 450 grados pero se amasa con hielo

No todo es COVID-19: cómo diferenciar los síntomas de otras enfermedades

El argentino que transforma las marcas alrededor del mundo: “El desafío es convertir a los clientes en creyentes”