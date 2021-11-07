Travelling Montpellier secure 1-0 win against Nice

Montpellier's 1-0 win over Nice on Sunday, was hard fought at Allianz Rivera. Both teams arrived on the back of wins. Nice were looking to pick up points after winning last match. Montpellier were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-0 victory against Nantes. As it stands, Nice are in 3rd place on the table and has 23 points while Montpellier sit in 11th with 16 points after 13 matches.

After a goalless first half, Montpellier continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Florent Mollet, 80 minutes in, which sealed the victory for the visitors.

For Nice, Alexis Claude-Maurice, Jordan Lotomba, Pablo Rosario, Kasper Dolberg and Calvin Stengs, came on for Hassane Kamara, Youcef Atal, Mario Lemina, Lucas Da Cunha and Kephren Thuram-Ulien. Montpellier brought on Nicholas Gioacchini, Beni Makouana and Arnaud Souquet, to replace Sepe Elye Wahi, Stephy Mavididi and Maxime Esteve.

The referee booked Kephren Thuram-Ulien and Melvin Bard for Nice.

Next up, Nice are away to Clermont Foot, whilst Montpellier will travel to face Rennes.