Domingo 7 de Noviembre de 2021
Reims and Monaco share points, in a goal-less draw

Reims and Monaco effectively cancel each other out in a 0-0 draw

Newsroom Infobae
7 de Noviembre de 2021

Sunday's fixture between Reims and Monaco delivered a goalless draw at the Stade Auguste Delaune. Both sides came from defeats in their previous league games. Reims were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to Bordeaux. Monaco, on the other hand, lost 2-0 in the last match they played against Brest. As things stand, Reims are in 16th place on the table and has 12 points while Monaco sit in 10th with 18 points after 13 matches.

For Reims, Mitchell Van Bergen, Mathieu Cafaro, El Bilal Toure, Valon Berisha and Bradley Locko, came on for Nathanael Mbuku, Alexis Flips, Hugo Ekitike, Anastasios Donis and Moreto Cassama. Monaco brought on Krepin Diatta, Kevin Volland, Myron Boadu and Caio Henrique, to replace Aleksandr Golovin, Gelson Martins, Wissam Ben Yedder and Ismail Jakobs.

The referee booked Aleksandr Golovin and Benoit Badiashile for Monaco.

Reims will next play RC Strasburg away, with Monaco facing Lille at home.

