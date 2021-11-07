Points shared, as Nantes play out a 2-2 draw at the Stade de la Beaujoire

Nantes were held to 2-2 draw by RCSA down on Sunday at the Stade de la Beaujoire. Nantes were hoping to get something from this game after losing their last game 2-0 to Montpellier. RCSA were coming from a 4-0 win against FC Lorient. At the moment, both teams are on 18 points and sit in 9th and 7th places respectively after 13 matches.

The Yellow House dominated the first half, thanks to Kalifa Coulibaly giving Nantes the lead in the 20th minute. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Habib Diallo equalised for The Racers just before half-time, which brought Julien Stephan's squad level at 1-1 at the half time break

Nantes staged a comeback in the second half, with an early goal from Randal Kolo Muani in the 48th minute. In the end though, their lead was short lived, as Adrien Thomasson equalised for RCSA at the 68 minute mark. The final result, Nantes 2, RCSA 2.

For Nantes, Wylan Cyprien, Charles Traore and Willem Geubbels, came on for Kalifa Coulibaly, Fabio and Pedro Chirivella. RCSA replaced Jeanricner Bellegarde and Dimitri Lienard with Ibrahima Sissoko and Adrien Thomasson.

The referee booked Nicolas Pallois and Charles Traore from Nantes. RCSA had the worst of it though, with Anthony Caci seeing yellow, and Ludovic Ajorque then sent off with a red.

Nantes will next travel to Paris Saint-Germain, while RCSA will face Reims at home.