COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 7 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Points shared, as Nantes play out a 2-2 draw at the Stade de la Beaujoire

Nantes failed to secure all three points at the Stade de la Beaujoire against RCSA

Por
Newsroom Infobae
7 de Noviembre de 2021

Nantes were held to 2-2 draw by RCSA down on Sunday at the Stade de la Beaujoire. Nantes were hoping to get something from this game after losing their last game 2-0 to Montpellier. RCSA were coming from a 4-0 win against FC Lorient. At the moment, both teams are on 18 points and sit in 9th and 7th places respectively after 13 matches.

The Yellow House dominated the first half, thanks to Kalifa Coulibaly giving Nantes the lead in the 20th minute. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Habib Diallo equalised for The Racers just before half-time, which brought Julien Stephan's squad level at 1-1 at the half time break

Nantes staged a comeback in the second half, with an early goal from Randal Kolo Muani in the 48th minute. In the end though, their lead was short lived, as Adrien Thomasson equalised for RCSA at the 68 minute mark. The final result, Nantes 2, RCSA 2.

For Nantes, Wylan Cyprien, Charles Traore and Willem Geubbels, came on for Kalifa Coulibaly, Fabio and Pedro Chirivella. RCSA replaced Jeanricner Bellegarde and Dimitri Lienard with Ibrahima Sissoko and Adrien Thomasson.

The referee booked Nicolas Pallois and Charles Traore from Nantes. RCSA had the worst of it though, with Anthony Caci seeing yellow, and Ludovic Ajorque then sent off with a red.

Nantes will next travel to Paris Saint-Germain, while RCSA will face Reims at home.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

DEPORTESFÚTBOLLIGUE 1

DEPORTES

Chiquito Romero tuvo una gran actuación en el triunfo de Venezia y profundizó la crisis de la Roma de Mourinho

Chiquito Romero tuvo una gran actuación en el triunfo de Venezia y profundizó la crisis de la Roma de Mourinho

La primera decisión que tomó Xavi tras aterrizar en Barcelona

Quiénes fueron los Hermanos Rodríguez y por qué se llama así el autódromo de México

La fortuna que ganó Canelo Álvarez tras derrotar a Caleb Plant por nocaut

Un auto de Fórmula Uno giró por las calles de la Ciudad de México antes de la carrera

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cuánto cuesta el lujoso vestido de Galilea Montijo que también utilizó Gigi Hadid

Cuánto cuesta el lujoso vestido de Galilea Montijo que también utilizó Gigi Hadid

Un nuevo libro revela los músicos que Freddie Mercury amaba y a quiénes odiaba

Vicente Fernández podría ser dado de alta en esta fecha

Alex Fernández y Alexia Hernández presentaron las primeras imágenes de su hija Mía: “Amor y paz a todos”

El último video de Marília Mendonça momentos antes de su muerte en un accidente aéreo

TENDENCIAS

Pizza napolitana “on the rocks”: se cocina a 450 grados pero se amasa con hielo

Pizza napolitana “on the rocks”: se cocina a 450 grados pero se amasa con hielo

No todo es COVID-19: cómo diferenciar los síntomas de otras enfermedades

El argentino que transforma las marcas alrededor del mundo: “El desafío es convertir a los clientes en creyentes”

Desde Sri Lanka hasta Costa Rica: 7 destinos que impulsan el turismo sostenible

Hidratar, iluminar y renovar: rutinas caseras y tratamientos no invasivos para cuidar la piel antes del verano