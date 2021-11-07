Points shared, as Marseille play out a goal-less draw at the Orange Velodrome

On Sunday, Marseille and Metz were held to a 0-0 draw at the Orange Velodrome. Marseille were looking to pick up points after winning last match. Metz are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As the table looks today, Marseille are in 4th place, with 23 points from 13 matches, while Metz sit in 19th, with 8 points from 13.

For Marseille, Leonardo Balerdi, Konrad De La Fuente, Amine Harit and Bamba Dieng, came on for Pol Lirola, Luis Henrique, Gerson and Duje Caleta-Car. Metz replaced Pape Matar Sarr, Matthieu Udol, Opa Nguette, Vincent Pajot and Lamine Gueye with Farid Boulaya, Ibrahima Niane, Nicolas De Preville, Matthieu Udol and Vincent Pajot.

The referee booked Duje Caleta-Car from Marseille. Metz had the worst of it though, with Habib Maiga, Kiki and Alexandre Oukidja seeing yellow, and Jemerson then sent off with a red.

Marseille will play their next fixture away against Lyon, while Metz will face Bordeaux at home.