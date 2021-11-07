COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 7 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Brest travel to secure all 3 points in 2-1 victory against Lorient

Home crowd left stunned by Brest, as Michel Der Zakarian’s squad seals victory

Por
Newsroom Infobae
7 de Noviembre de 2021

Brest enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Lorient at the Stade Yves Allainmat on Sunday. Lorient were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to RC Strasburg. Brest, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-0 victory against AS Mónaco. As it stands, Lorient are currently 13th with 15 points from 13 matches, while Brest sit in 17th, with 12 points from 13.

Lorient started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with an early goal from Adrian Grbic in the 5th minute to see out the first half 1-0.

The Pirates continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Romain Faivre finding the net, at 58 minutes. Brest then scored once more and turned the match thanks to a goal from Steve Mounie after 80 minutes to make it 2-1.

For Lorient, Theo Le Bris, Igor Silva, Dango Ouattara and Sambou Soumano, came on for Thomas Monconduit, Adrian Grbic, Theo Le Bris and Leo Petrot. Brest brought on Lucien Agoume, Irvin Cardona, Romain Del Castillo and Julien Faussurier, to replace Hugo Magnetti, Jeremy Le Douaron, Franck Honorat and Jere Uronen.

The referee booked three players. Igor Silva from Lorient, who saw yellow cards and Jerome Hergault, sent off with a red, as well as for Brest Franck Honorat also seeing yellows.

Lorient will next play Angers SCO away, with Brest facing RC Lens at home.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

DEPORTESFÚTBOLLIGUE 1

DEPORTES

Chiquito Romero tuvo una gran actuación en el triunfo de Venezia y profundizó la crisis de la Roma de Mourinho

Chiquito Romero tuvo una gran actuación en el triunfo de Venezia y profundizó la crisis de la Roma de Mourinho

La primera decisión que tomó Xavi tras aterrizar en Barcelona

Quiénes fueron los Hermanos Rodríguez y por qué se llama así el autódromo de México

La fortuna que ganó Canelo Álvarez tras derrotar a Caleb Plant por nocaut

Un auto de Fórmula Uno giró por las calles de la Ciudad de México antes de la carrera

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cuánto cuesta el lujoso vestido de Galilea Montijo que también utilizó Gigi Hadid

Cuánto cuesta el lujoso vestido de Galilea Montijo que también utilizó Gigi Hadid

Un nuevo libro revela los músicos que Freddie Mercury amaba y a quiénes odiaba

Vicente Fernández podría ser dado de alta en esta fecha

Alex Fernández y Alexia Hernández presentaron las primeras imágenes de su hija Mía: “Amor y paz a todos”

El último video de Marília Mendonça momentos antes de su muerte en un accidente aéreo

TENDENCIAS

Pizza napolitana “on the rocks”: se cocina a 450 grados pero se amasa con hielo

Pizza napolitana “on the rocks”: se cocina a 450 grados pero se amasa con hielo

No todo es COVID-19: cómo diferenciar los síntomas de otras enfermedades

El argentino que transforma las marcas alrededor del mundo: “El desafío es convertir a los clientes en creyentes”

Desde Sri Lanka hasta Costa Rica: 7 destinos que impulsan el turismo sostenible

Hidratar, iluminar y renovar: rutinas caseras y tratamientos no invasivos para cuidar la piel antes del verano