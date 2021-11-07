Brest travel to secure all 3 points in 2-1 victory against Lorient

Brest enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Lorient at the Stade Yves Allainmat on Sunday. Lorient were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to RC Strasburg. Brest, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-0 victory against AS Mónaco. As it stands, Lorient are currently 13th with 15 points from 13 matches, while Brest sit in 17th, with 12 points from 13.

Lorient started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with an early goal from Adrian Grbic in the 5th minute to see out the first half 1-0.

The Pirates continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Romain Faivre finding the net, at 58 minutes. Brest then scored once more and turned the match thanks to a goal from Steve Mounie after 80 minutes to make it 2-1.

For Lorient, Theo Le Bris, Igor Silva, Dango Ouattara and Sambou Soumano, came on for Thomas Monconduit, Adrian Grbic, Theo Le Bris and Leo Petrot. Brest brought on Lucien Agoume, Irvin Cardona, Romain Del Castillo and Julien Faussurier, to replace Hugo Magnetti, Jeremy Le Douaron, Franck Honorat and Jere Uronen.

The referee booked three players. Igor Silva from Lorient, who saw yellow cards and Jerome Hergault, sent off with a red, as well as for Brest Franck Honorat also seeing yellows.

Lorient will next play Angers SCO away, with Brest facing RC Lens at home.