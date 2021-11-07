COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 7 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ASSE avoid defeat and secure a 3-2 victory at home to Cleermont

Claude Puel's squad secured a valuable victory against Clermont Foot at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard

Por
Newsroom Infobae
7 de Noviembre de 2021

Saint-Étienne strolled past Clermont Foot with a 3-2 win on Sunday at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard. ASSE arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 1-1 draw with FC Metz in their previous game. Cleermont were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Olympique de Marseille. As the table looks today, ASSE and Cleermont sit 19th, (9 points) and 15th, (13 points), spots respectively, after 13 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Cleermont fought back the second half, with Mohamed Bayo giving Cleermont the lead in the 59th minute. The momentum was now with Cleermont, who then scored again through a goal from Jason Berthomier, at 64 minutes to establish a 2-0. However, ASSE weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Arnaud Nordin, 78 minutes in. Saints looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Jean-Philippe Krasso, 90 minutes in to establish a 2-2. However they weren't finished yet and Saidou Sow made it 3-2 just before the final whistle to make it 3-2.

For ASSE, Miguel Trauco, Denis Bouanga, Arnaud Nordin, Jean-Philippe Krasso and Juan Ramirez, came on for Gabriel Silva, Aimen Moueffek, Zaydou Youssouf, Romain Hamouma and Lucas Gourna-Douath. Cleermont brought on Jean-Claude Billong, Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Jodel Dossou, Pierre-Yves Hamel and Jordan Tell, to replace Cedric Hountondji, Jason Berthomier, Elbasan Rashani, Mohamed Bayo and Jim Allevinah.

There were bookings for Miguel Trauco from ASSE, and Jean-Claude Billong, for Cleermont.

ASSE will next travel to Troyes, while Cleermont will face Nice at home.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

DEPORTESFÚTBOLLIGUE 1

DEPORTES

Chiquito Romero tuvo una gran actuación en el triunfo de Venezia y profundizó la crisis de la Roma de Mourinho

Chiquito Romero tuvo una gran actuación en el triunfo de Venezia y profundizó la crisis de la Roma de Mourinho

La primera decisión que tomó Xavi tras aterrizar en Barcelona

Quiénes fueron los Hermanos Rodríguez y por qué se llama así el autódromo de México

La fortuna que ganó Canelo Álvarez tras derrotar a Caleb Plant por nocaut

Un auto de Fórmula Uno giró por las calles de la Ciudad de México antes de la carrera

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cuánto cuesta el lujoso vestido de Galilea Montijo que también utilizó Gigi Hadid

Cuánto cuesta el lujoso vestido de Galilea Montijo que también utilizó Gigi Hadid

Un nuevo libro revela los músicos que Freddie Mercury amaba y a quiénes odiaba

Vicente Fernández podría ser dado de alta en esta fecha

Alex Fernández y Alexia Hernández presentaron las primeras imágenes de su hija Mía: “Amor y paz a todos”

El último video de Marília Mendonça momentos antes de su muerte en un accidente aéreo

TENDENCIAS

Pizza napolitana “on the rocks”: se cocina a 450 grados pero se amasa con hielo

Pizza napolitana “on the rocks”: se cocina a 450 grados pero se amasa con hielo

No todo es COVID-19: cómo diferenciar los síntomas de otras enfermedades

El argentino que transforma las marcas alrededor del mundo: “El desafío es convertir a los clientes en creyentes”

Desde Sri Lanka hasta Costa Rica: 7 destinos que impulsan el turismo sostenible

Hidratar, iluminar y renovar: rutinas caseras y tratamientos no invasivos para cuidar la piel antes del verano