ASSE avoid defeat and secure a 3-2 victory at home to Cleermont

Saint-Étienne strolled past Clermont Foot with a 3-2 win on Sunday at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard. ASSE arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 1-1 draw with FC Metz in their previous game. Cleermont were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Olympique de Marseille. As the table looks today, ASSE and Cleermont sit 19th, (9 points) and 15th, (13 points), spots respectively, after 13 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Cleermont fought back the second half, with Mohamed Bayo giving Cleermont the lead in the 59th minute. The momentum was now with Cleermont, who then scored again through a goal from Jason Berthomier, at 64 minutes to establish a 2-0. However, ASSE weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Arnaud Nordin, 78 minutes in. Saints looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Jean-Philippe Krasso, 90 minutes in to establish a 2-2. However they weren't finished yet and Saidou Sow made it 3-2 just before the final whistle to make it 3-2.

For ASSE, Miguel Trauco, Denis Bouanga, Arnaud Nordin, Jean-Philippe Krasso and Juan Ramirez, came on for Gabriel Silva, Aimen Moueffek, Zaydou Youssouf, Romain Hamouma and Lucas Gourna-Douath. Cleermont brought on Jean-Claude Billong, Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Jodel Dossou, Pierre-Yves Hamel and Jordan Tell, to replace Cedric Hountondji, Jason Berthomier, Elbasan Rashani, Mohamed Bayo and Jim Allevinah.

There were bookings for Miguel Trauco from ASSE, and Jean-Claude Billong, for Cleermont.

ASSE will next travel to Troyes, while Cleermont will face Nice at home.