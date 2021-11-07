COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 7 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRAVEL-MEXICO --APPROXIMATE TIMING--

Por
REUTERSNOV 07
7 de Noviembre de 2021

Queues as Mexico- U.S. land border reopens

Start: 07 Nov 2021 19:00 GMT

End: 07 Nov 2021 19:00 GMT

TIJUANA, BAJA CALIFORNIA, MEXICO – Large queues of cars at the Mexico- U.S. land border at Tijuana, after the reopening of the land border with the U.S. following pandemic restrictions.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Mexico

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

