ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRAVEL-MEXICO --APPROXIMATE TIMING

Queues as Mexico- U.S. land border reopens
Start: 07 Nov 2021 19:00 GMT
End: 07 Nov 2021 19:00 GMT
TIJUANA, BAJA CALIFORNIA, MEXICO – Large queues of cars at the Mexico- U.S. land border at Tijuana, after the reopening of the land border with the U.S. following pandemic restrictions.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Mexico
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com